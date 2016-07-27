BRIEF-MAA Q2 FFO per share $1.54

July 27 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc
:
* America Apartment Communities- updating and increasing
prior guidance for FY core FFO, now projected to be in a range
of $5.77 to $5.93 per share
* Expects full year NOI growth for same store portfolio to
be in range of 4.75% to 5.25%
* MAA reports second quarter results
* Q2 FFO per share $1.54
* Q2 adjusted core FFO per share $1.25
* America apartment communities inc says MAA is updating and
increasing prior guidance for full year core FFO
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY core AFFO is now projected to be in range of $5.07
to $5.23 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)