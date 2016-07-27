BRIEF-Quaker Chemical announces Q2 2016 results

July 27 Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker Chemical Corp qtrly net income attributable to
Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders $1.13 per share
* Quaker Chemical announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $186.9 million
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top
and bottom lines"
