BRIEF-Service Corporation International announces Q2 2016 financial results

July 27 Service Corporation International
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations $1.20 to $1.30
* Service Corporation International announces second quarter
2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
