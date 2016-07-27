BRIEF-Timkensteel announces Q2 2016 results

July 27 TimkenSteel Corp
TimkenSteel Corp Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 net loss is projected to be
between $20 million and $13 million.
* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million.
* Timkensteel Corp sees q3 raw material spread is expected
to be flat versus q2
* Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 50 percent lower compared
with Q2 of 2015
* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 melt utilization is expected to
be similar to Q2
* Q2 loss per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $223.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent
lower than second-quarter 2016
* Imports and weak market dynamics are expected to continue
to pressure pricing
* Third-Quarter 2016 ebitda is projected to be between a
loss of $10 million and breakeven
