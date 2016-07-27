BRIEF-Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42

July 27 Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42
$1.42
* Kimco Realty Corp Sees Fy FFO As Adjusted $1.48-$1.52 per
share
* Subsequent to Q2, Kimco announced an early debt repayment
initiative
* Establishment of valuation allowance to result in non-cash
charge against net income,ffo of about $66 million,$41 million,
respectively, in q3
* Kimco realty reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.38
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.37 excluding items
* Will recognize one-time charge of about $48 million
related to early extinguishment of debt during q3 of 2016
* Plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco, the
REIT
* In conjunction with merger, Kimco will establish valuation
allowance against certain deferred tax assets currently on
balance sheet
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy net income of $0.86 to $0.94 per diluted share
