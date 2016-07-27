BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 28 Callaway Golf Co
* Reaffirms 2016 full year net sales and earnings guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $870.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company cautioned that there could be some increased
market risk during second half of 2016 related to brexit
* Does not anticipate that changes in foreign currency rates
will have much impact on company's results for full year
* Sees q3 gaap net sales $170 - $180 million
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.15- $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $188.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Callaway golf company announces second quarter 2016
financial results including a 6.5% increase in net sales and a
140% increase in earnings per share; callaway reaffirms 2016
full year net sales and earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $246 million versus i/b/e/s view $242.3 million
