BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million

July 27 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into
second half of year
* Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of
2016 remains difficult to predict
* Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities
by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion
landfill cells
* Secure energy services reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
* Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big
mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin
* During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also
located in Deep Basin
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
