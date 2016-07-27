BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q2 earnings per share $0.88

July 27 Curtiss-Wright Corp
* Qtrly backlog of $2.0 billion increased 6% from December
31, 2015; and
* Says for fy 2016 increasing free cash flow guidance by $10
million to new range of $300 million to $320 million
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $524 million in Q2
were essentially flat compared to prior year
* Curtiss-Wright reports second quarter 2016 financial
results; maintains full-year eps and increases free cash flow
guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.88
* Q2 sales $533 million versus i/b/e/s view $523.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says increasing full-year 2016 operating margin guidance
by 20 basis points to new range of 14.2% to 14.4%
* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining full-year 2016
expectations for diluted earnings per share (eps) of $4.00 to
$4.15
* Curtiss-Wright Corp says new orders of $524 million in Q2
were essentially flat compared to prior year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: