BRIEF-Kinross Gold Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

July 27 Kinross Gold Corp
* Qtrly production was 671,267 gold equivalent ounces (au
eq. oz.), compared with 660,898 au eq. oz. in Q2 2015
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost was $988 per au eq. oz. Sold,
compared with $1,011 in Q2 2015.
* "Remain on track to be within our full-year guidance range
for both production and cost of sales"
* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for
production cost of sales $675 - $735 per au eq. oz.
* Kinross is tracking below its 2016 capital expenditure
forecast of $755 million and is reviewing timing of its capital
spend for second half of 2016.
* Due to lack of rainfall at Paracatu during 2015-2016 rainy
season, expects to temporarily suspend operation of mine's plant
1 facility in second half of Q3.
* Says as a result of suspension at Tasiast mine, phase one
expansion's expected timing for commercial production may extend
to Q2 2018
* Reports 2016 second-quarter results
* Q2 revenue $876.4 million versus $755.2 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Kinross expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for
production 2.7 - 2.9 million au eq. Oz
* Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for all-in
sustaining cost $890 - $990 per au eq. oz.
* Plant 1 at Paracatu will remain suspended until water
balance rises sufficiently to allow for production to restart.
* Says has remobilized workforce and expects to resume
normal mining and processing activities in august 2016 at
tasiast mine
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: