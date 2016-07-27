BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp reports Q2 earnings per shr $0.02

July 27 Murphy Oil Corp says -
* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary second
quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.36 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $1.15 billion
* Q2 revenue view $503.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditure guidance for full-year 2016 is being
maintained at $620 million
* Full-year 2016 is estimated in range of 173,000 - 177,000
BOEPD
* Q2 2016 production averaged approximately 168,600 barrels
of oil equivalent per day
* Production for Q3 2016 is estimated in range of 167,500 -
169,500 BOEPD
* Exited Q2 with total debt of $2.46 billion and $399
million of cash
