BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust posts Q2 earnings per share $2.33

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
July 27 Hersha Hospitality Trust :
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $2.38 - $2.51
* Sees 2016 comparable property revpar growth 2.5% - 3.5%
* Revpar at company's 43 comparable hotels increased 2.6% to $187.00 in q2 2016
* Hersha hospitality trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted ffo per share and unit of limited partnership interest in hersha hospitality limited partnership was $0.89 in q2
* Qtrly adr for comparable hotel portfolio increased 1.8% to $213.22, occupancy increased 66 basis points to 87.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.