BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products Co announces 2016 Q2 results

July 27 Orchids Paper Products Co
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Qtrly total net sales $39.4 million versus $42.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $47.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orchids paper products company announces 2016 second
quarter results; declares dividend of $0.35 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* Sees annual adjusted ebitda to approximately $60 million
and earnings per share to approximately $2.50 to $3.40
