BRIEF-Goldcorp Q2 loss per share $0.09

July 28 Goldcorp Inc :

* Says 2016 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces, at AISC of between $850 and $925 per ounce

* "mine general managers will have much greater accountability for growing net asset value of their individual businesses," going foward

* Says workforce reductions and other improvement initiatives are underway at cerro negro

* Qtrly gold production of 613,400 ounces compared to 908,000 in 2015

* Says workforce reductions at Cerro Negro are expected to deliver approximately $65 million of annual efficiencies

* Qtrly silver produced 5.3 million ounces versus 10.4 million ounces

* In q2,began implementing company-wide program to optimize all areas of business, deliver $250 million in sustainable annual efficiencies by 2018

* Qtrly total revenues $921 million versus $1317 million

* Productivity was negatively affected by a large workforce reduction as part of restructuring process that commenced during q2

* Says is on schedule to achieve its $250 million efficiency target by 2018

* Goldcorp reports second quarter 2016 results; expansions approved at Peñasquito and Musselwhite

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 earnings were negatively impacted by lower production, partially offset by an increase in realized gold price

* Decision to accelerate a significant organizational restructuring had a short-term, negative impact on gold production in q2

* Mine management changes undertaken,co reduced number of employees at corporate and regional offices by approximately one-third

* Paul harbidge has been appointed senior vice-president ("svp"), exploration

* Steven thomas has been appointed to new role of CFO, Canada

* As of june 30, 2016, company had total liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion

* Company's $3 billion revolving credit facility was recently extended by a year to June 22, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)