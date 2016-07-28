BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners declares quarterly cash distribution of $0.3325 per common unit

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 28 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :
* Declared a cash distribution of $0.3325 per common unit
* Landmark announces 6th consecutive quarterly distribution increase; schedules second quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call
* This quarter's cash distribution represents a 0.8% increase compared to Q1 2016
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results