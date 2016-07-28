BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39
* Sees q3 gross profit between $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion
* NXP Semiconductors reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to anticipate the standard products business transaction to close in the first quarter of 2017
* Sees q3 total revenue between $ 2.42 billion to $2.52 billion
* Qtrly product revenue $2.32 billion versus $1.47 billion
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results