版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 09:09 BJT

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper qtrly share loss C$1.84

July 27 Catalyst Paper Corp

* Q2 sales C$460.8 million versus c$510.4 million in q1

* Catalyst announces second quarter results

* Says recorded qtrly net loss of $26.6 million and a net loss before specific items of $27.3 million in Q2

* Says qtrly share loss C$1.84

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐