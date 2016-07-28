BRIEF-Catalyst Paper qtrly share loss C$1.84

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
July 27 Catalyst Paper Corp
* Q2 sales C$460.8 million versus c$510.4 million in q1
* Catalyst announces second quarter results
* Says recorded qtrly net loss of $26.6 million and a net loss before specific items of $27.3 million in Q2
* Says qtrly share loss C$1.84
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results