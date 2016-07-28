BRIEF-Tactile Systems priced its IPO at $10.00 per share

July 27 Tactile Systems Technology Inc

* Priced its IPO of 4 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share.

* Piper Jaffray & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Canaccord Genuity Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* Tactile systems announces pricing of initial public offering

