July 28 Ontex Group NV :

* Q2 revenue rose 19.3 percent to 510.2 million euros ($564.6 million)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.2 pct yoy to 123.3 million euros

* H1 adjusted net profit was 65.7 million euros, up 11.0 pct compared to last year

* In second half we expect to deliver group revenue growth in line with our mid term model

* Expect that second half 2016 revenue growth will be in our mid-term range of 4-6 pct like-for-like

* Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 at least in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)