BRIEF-Boise Cascade reports Q2 net income of $19.2 mln

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise Cascade Company reports 2016 second quarter net income of $19.2 million on sales of $1,043.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue $1.044 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85 million to $95 million
* "We still face oversupply challenges in our plywood business"
* "We expect modest growth in residential housing construction for balance of year"
* "Expect to continue to experience modest demand growth for products we manufacture and distribute in 2016"
* "Future commodity product pricing could be volatile in response to industry operating rates, net import and export activity"
* Expect to manage production levels to sales demand, which will likely result in operating some of our facilities below their capacity
* Managing production levels could also include temporary plant curtailments such as those recently taken in plywood operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook