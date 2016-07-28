版本:
2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-ACI Worldwide reports qtrly loss per share $0.15

July 28 ACI Worldwide Inc

* Reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Sees Q3 revenue $240 million to $250 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $990 million to $1.02 billion

* Reiterating 2016 guidance

* Qtrly total revenues $219.9 million versus $265.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $221.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly saas bookings grew 16%, adjusted for cfs divestiture

* Q3 revenue view $242.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

