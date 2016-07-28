BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.30

July 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo fisher scientific reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.03

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 revenue $4.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.5 billion

* Raises FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $8.07 to $8.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $17.84 billion to $18 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.13, revenue view $17.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Q2 of 2016, life sciences solutions segment revenue grew 13% to $1.28 billion