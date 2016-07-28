BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners reports Q2 earnings per unit $0.27

July 28 Enterprise Products Partners LP

* Enterprise reports results for second quarter 2016

* Qtrly earnings per unit was $0.27

* For 2016, we currently expect to invest approximately $2.8 billion for growth projects

* For 2016, currently expect to invest approximately $275 million for sustaining capital expenditures

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S