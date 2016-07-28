BRIEF-Sequans Communications sees Q3 revenue $11.5 mln-$13.5 mln

July 28 Sequans Communications Sa

* Non-Ifrs net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.08 and $0.10 for q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequans Communications announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $11.5 million to $13.5 million

* Q2 revenue $9.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $11 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S