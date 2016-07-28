BRIEF-Commscope sees Q3 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Commscope Holding Company Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commscope reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.3 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.42 to $2.52
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.91 to $0.96
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook