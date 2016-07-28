BRIEF-Proto Labs reports Q2 earnings per share $0.40

July 28 Proto Labs Inc

* Proto Labs reports financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $75 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Expect to see improvement in sales growth, especially in Americas, over time"