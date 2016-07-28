BRIEF-Vector Group reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Vector Group Ltd
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Vector Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $438.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook