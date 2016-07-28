版本:
BRIEF-Vector Group reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

July 28 Vector Group Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Vector Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $438.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

