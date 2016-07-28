版本:
BRIEF-EXLservice holdings Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

July 28 EXLservice Holdings Inc

* Adjusted diluted eps guidance for 2016 is unchanged

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $701.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exl reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $170.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 12 to 14 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $691 million to $703 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $170.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

