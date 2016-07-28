BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics cuts fiscal year expenses forecast

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports strong results for third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 excluding items
* Lowering its full fiscal year guidance range for operating expenses to $133 million to $135 million
* Currently expects to achieve gross profit for full fiscal year around 49 percent of revenue
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook