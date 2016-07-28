BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics cuts fiscal year expenses forecast

July 28 Cabot Microelectronics Corp

* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports strong results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Lowering its full fiscal year guidance range for operating expenses to $133 million to $135 million

* Currently expects to achieve gross profit for full fiscal year around 49 percent of revenue