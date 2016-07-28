版本:
BRIEF-Chart Industries Q2 adjusted earnings $0.72 per share

July 28 Chart Industries Inc

* Chart Industries reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.9 million

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $912.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95

* Sees full-year 2016 sales $850 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

