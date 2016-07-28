BRIEF-Chart Industries Q2 adjusted earnings $0.72 per share

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Chart Industries Inc
* Chart Industries reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.9 million
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $912.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95
* Sees full-year 2016 sales $850 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook