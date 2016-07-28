BRIEF-Digirad Q2 earnings per share $0.06

July 28 Digirad Corp

* Digirad corporation reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 106 percent to $32.1 million

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $128.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S