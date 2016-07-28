BRIEF-United Therapeutics Corp Q2 income per diluted share $4.39

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 United Therapeutics Corp Qtrly Non
* United Therapeutics Corp qtrly net income, per diluted share $4.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.22, revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United Therapeutics Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $395 million
* Gaap earnings, per diluted share $4.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook