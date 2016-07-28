版本:
BRIEF-United Therapeutics Corp Q2 income per diluted share $4.39

July 28 United Therapeutics Corp Qtrly Non

* United Therapeutics Corp qtrly net income, per diluted share $4.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.22, revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Therapeutics Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $395 million

* Gaap earnings, per diluted share $4.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

