BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.68 from cont ops

July 28 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85 to $3.05 from continuing operations

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net bookings $1.0 billion

* Qtrly net bookings $1.0 billion

* Says fiscal year 2016 guidance excludes impact of potential transaction with lockheed martin