2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Calfrac Well Services Q2 loss per share c$0.36

July 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Co is optimistic that 2017 activity will improve year-over-year, but visibility remains uncertain at this time

* Calfrac announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue c$150.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$151.9 million

* Q2 loss per share c$0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

