BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 loss per share $0.58

July 28 Patterson-uti Energy Inc

* Total average rig operating costs per day during Q2 increased to $12,770 from $12,150 in Q1

* UTI energy - expect average of 45 rigs operating under term contracts in q3, average of 42 rigs operating under term contracts in h2 2016

* UTI energy reports financial results for three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $194 million versus I/B/E/S view $192.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UTI Energy - rig count in q2 averaged 55 rigs in U.S. And less than one rig in Canada versus q1 average of 71 rigs in U.S. And 3 rigs in Canada

* For month Of July, we expect our average rig count will be 56 rigs in United States and two rigs in Canada