BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 loss per share $0.58

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Patterson-uti Energy Inc
* Total average rig operating costs per day during Q2 increased to $12,770 from $12,150 in Q1
* UTI energy - expect average of 45 rigs operating under term contracts in q3, average of 42 rigs operating under term contracts in h2 2016
* UTI energy reports financial results for three and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.58
* Q2 revenue $194 million versus I/B/E/S view $192.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UTI Energy - rig count in q2 averaged 55 rigs in U.S. And less than one rig in Canada versus q1 average of 71 rigs in U.S. And 3 rigs in Canada
* Says rig count during Q2 averaged 55 rigs in united states compared to q1 average of 71 rigs in united states
* For month Of July, we expect our average rig count will be 56 rigs in United States and two rigs in Canada
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook