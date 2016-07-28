BRIEF-Wesco International Q2 earnings per share $1.02

July 28 Wesco International Inc

* Wesco International Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales fell 0.3 percent to $1.912 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.85 to $4.10

* Sees full-year 2016 sales down 2 percent

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect weakness in commodity-driven end markets and foreign exchange headwinds to continue into second half of this year

* Maintaining current outlook for 2016 within original guidance we provided last December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: