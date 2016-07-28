版本:
2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-CARBO Ceramics Q2 gaap loss per share $0.88

July 28 Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88

* Q2 revenue $20.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate quarterly cash burn to improve next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

