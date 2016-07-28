版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Q2 earnings per share $1.92

July 28 Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

