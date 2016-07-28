版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gentherm Q2 EPS $0.50

July 28 Gentherm

* Continue to expect good revenue growth for balance of 2016

* Now expect that our 2016 product revenue will be at low end of our previous outlook expectations

* Reports 2016 Second Quarter And Six Month results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐