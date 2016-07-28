BRIEF-Gentherm Q2 EPS $0.50

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
July 28 Gentherm
* Continue to expect good revenue growth for balance of 2016
* Now expect that our 2016 product revenue will be at low end of our previous outlook expectations
* Reports 2016 Second Quarter And Six Month results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook