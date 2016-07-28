版本:
BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

July 28 Dorian LPG Ltd

* Announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $50.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

