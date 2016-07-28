BRIEF-Praxair reports Q2 earnings per share $1.39

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Praxair Inc
* Reports second-quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.42 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.45 to $5.60
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.61 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.34 to $1.41
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.40 to $5.55
* Project activity remains strong along U.S. Gulf coast
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.56, revenue view $10.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production