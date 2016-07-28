版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair reports Q2 earnings per share $1.39

July 28 Praxair Inc

* Reports second-quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.42 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.45 to $5.60

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.34 to $1.41

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.40 to $5.55

* Project activity remains strong along U.S. Gulf coast

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.56, revenue view $10.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐