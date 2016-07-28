版本:
BRIEF-Colfax reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 28 Colfax Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Colfax reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $957.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $943.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

