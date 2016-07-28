BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q2 production of 52,540 ounces

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Teranga Gold Corp
* Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance
* Expected reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3
* Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months
* Production of 52,540 ounces for Q2
* On track to produce between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production