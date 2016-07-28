BRIEF-Allegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

July 28 Allegion Plc

* Allegion plc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $584.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $574.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Year 2016 reported revenue up 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis

* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow of approximately $280 to $300 million