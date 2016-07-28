BRIEF-EQT Q2 loss per share $1.55

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
July 28 EQT Corp
* Increases 2016 drilling plan
* 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $1.0 billion is unchanged
* Plans to accelerate its drilling program for second half of 2016 by spudding an additional 63 wells
* Qtrly EQT corporation total operating revenues $127.5 million versus $439.6 million last year
* Sees FY total production sales volume of 730 - 740 bcfe
* Eqt reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 loss per share $1.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $72 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue view $463 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EQT production achieved sales volume of 184.5 bcfe in Q2 2016, representing a 26% increase over Q2 last year.
* Production achieved sales volume of 184.5 bcfe in Q2 2016, representing a 26% increase over Q2 last year
* Sees Q3 total production sales volume 183 - 187 bcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.