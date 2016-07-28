BRIEF-Invacare reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.33

July 28 Invacare Corp :

* Invacare Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $275 million versus i/b/e/s view $270.1 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S