BRIEF-Beazer homes Q3 earnings per share $ 0.19

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Beazer Homes Usa Inc
* Beazer Homes reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Beazer Homes Usa Inc qtrly diluted income per share from continuing operations $ 0.19
* Q3 revenue $459.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $435.6 million
* Now intends to reduce debt by a total of at least $150 million during fiscal 2016, an increase of $50 million from previous expectations
* Beazer Homes USA Inc qtrly cancellation rates 19.6 percent versus 19.6 percent
* Beazer Homes USA Inc qtrly new home orders 1,490 versus 1,524
* As of June 30, 2016 backlog units 2,426 versus 2,764
* As of June 30, 2016, dollar value of backlog $814.6 million versus $899.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production