2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Illumina names Philip Schiller to its board

July 28 Illumina Inc

* Says Schiller is currently Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing

* Illumina names Philip W. Schiller to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

