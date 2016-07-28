BRIEF-Teleflex Q2 GAAP EPS $1.25 from cont ops

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Teleflex Inc
* Reported revenue growth of 3.0% to 4.0% and constant currency revenue growth of 5.0% to 6.0%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.24, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teleflex reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.89 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $473.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3 to 4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raised 2016 guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS from $5.32 to $5.37 to $5.34 to $5.41
* Says raised 2016 guidance range for adjusted diluted EPS from $7.10 to $7.25 to $7.20 to $7.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production