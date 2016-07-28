BRIEF-Novocure reports Q2 financial results

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Novocure Ltd :
* Novocure reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update
* Q2 revenue $17.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $16 million
* Net losses for three months ended June 30, 2016, were $40.6 million compared to net losses of $29.4 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production