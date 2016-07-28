BRIEF-Novocure reports Q2 financial results

July 28 Novocure Ltd :

* Novocure reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update

* Q2 revenue $17.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $16 million

* Net losses for three months ended June 30, 2016, were $40.6 million compared to net losses of $29.4 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: