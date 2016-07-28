BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q2 adjusted EPS $0.31

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to range from $240 million to $260 million
* Extended Stay America announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.257 billion to $1.272 billion
* Q2 revenue $332.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly Q2 total revenues of $332.8 million
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 comparable hotel total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 3.25% to 4.50%
* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 net income is anticipated to range from $162 million to $188 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production